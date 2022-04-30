Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

HTH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilltop from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.26.

NYSE:HTH opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $33.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.08. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $39.14.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $316.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilltop will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 36.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 20,554 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 950.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 31,141 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Hilltop by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 33,181 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

