Hellenic Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $68,787.00 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.72 or 0.00260740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014807 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001215 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.