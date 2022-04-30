Head-To-Head Survey: Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) versus Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) and Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Krystal Biotech has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taysha Gene Therapies has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Krystal Biotech and Taysha Gene Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech N/A -15.03% -14.17% Taysha Gene Therapies N/A -108.21% -74.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Krystal Biotech and Taysha Gene Therapies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$69.57 million ($3.12) -19.43 Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A -$174.52 million ($4.63) -0.79

Krystal Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taysha Gene Therapies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.9% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Krystal Biotech and Taysha Gene Therapies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech 0 0 6 0 3.00 Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 14 0 3.00

Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus target price of $101.60, suggesting a potential upside of 67.63%. Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 801.64%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than Krystal Biotech.

Summary

Krystal Biotech beats Taysha Gene Therapies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Krystal Biotech (Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing KB105 that is in Phase I/II clinical study for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB301, which is in Phase I/II clinical stage for treating wrinkles and other presentations of aged or damaged skin; KB407 that is in preclinical stage for cystic fibrosis; and KB104, which is in preclinical stage for netherton syndrome. Its discovery stage product candidates include KB5xx for treating chronic skin diseases, KB3xx to treat aesthetic skin conditions, and KB3xx product. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

