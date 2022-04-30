Head-To-Head Analysis: Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) & Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Novanta and Sunrun’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novanta $706.79 million 6.50 $50.33 million $1.41 91.28 Sunrun $1.61 billion 2.59 -$79.42 million ($0.40) -49.95

Novanta has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunrun. Sunrun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novanta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Novanta and Sunrun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novanta 7.12% 18.86% 9.01% Sunrun -4.93% -0.70% -0.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Novanta and Sunrun, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novanta 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sunrun 0 0 16 0 3.00

Sunrun has a consensus price target of $60.79, suggesting a potential upside of 204.23%. Given Sunrun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sunrun is more favorable than Novanta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.9% of Novanta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Sunrun shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Novanta shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Sunrun shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Novanta has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrun has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures. It's Vision segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps, and related disposables; visualization solutions; wireless technologies, video recorders, and video integration technologies for operating room integrations; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal chart recorders; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. In addition, its Precision Motion segment offers optical and inductive encoders, precision motors, servo drives and motion control solutions, integrated stepper motors, intelligent robotic end-of-arm technology solutions, air bearings, and air bearing spindles. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and system integrators under the Cambridge Technology, Synrad, Laser Quantum, ARGES, WOM, NDS, NDSsi, Med X Change, Reach Technology, JADAK, ThingMagic, Photo Research, Celera Motion, MicroE, Zettlex, Applimotion, Ingenia, and Westwind brands. The company was formerly known as GSI Group, Inc. and changed its name to Novanta Inc. in May 2016. Novanta Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

