Hathor Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges (HTR)

Hathor (HTR) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last week, Hathor has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $77.73 million and $2.37 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00042165 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.24 or 0.07238548 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00052105 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 906,064,320 coins and its circulating supply is 230,119,320 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.