Handshake Market Cap Hits $58.42 Million (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $58.42 million and $237,684.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Handshake has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,695.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,822.24 or 0.07293413 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.34 or 0.00261884 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.78 or 0.00761794 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00014744 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.88 or 0.00565647 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00076103 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.63 or 0.00340154 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 486,441,381 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.