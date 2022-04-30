Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 36 ($0.46) to GBX 33 ($0.42) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hammerson from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.75.

OTCMKTS:HMSNF opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $0.62.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

