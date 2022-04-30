HaloDAO Price Hits $0.0182 on Exchanges (RNBW)

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One HaloDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. HaloDAO has a market cap of $102,108.92 and approximately $4,814.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00041647 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,826.08 or 0.07316797 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00059054 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

HaloDAO Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HaloDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HaloDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

