Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of GURE stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 million, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gulf Resources has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $7.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gulf Resources stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned 0.60% of Gulf Resources worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

