Grumpy Finance Price Reaches $0.0000 (GRUMPY)

Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Grumpy Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Grumpy Finance has a total market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00031386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00100503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Grumpy Finance

Grumpy Finance (CRYPTO:GRUMPY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grumpy Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

