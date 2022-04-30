Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GRFS. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Grifols from €21.60 ($23.23) to €21.40 ($23.01) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Grifols in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.13) to €11.00 ($11.83) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grifols in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grifols has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.20.

GRFS opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. Grifols has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,907,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,123 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,832,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,039,000 after acquiring an additional 601,172 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,025,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,670,000 after acquiring an additional 512,509 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,754,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,513,000 after acquiring an additional 315,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,141,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,509,000 after acquiring an additional 235,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

