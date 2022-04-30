Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GPL opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Great Panther Mining has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25.

Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.44%. The business had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

