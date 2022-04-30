Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Apr 30th, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPLGet Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GPL opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Great Panther Mining has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25.

Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPLGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.44%. The business had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

