Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

GPK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.80. 3,001,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,903. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average is $19.94. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $22.29.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

