GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Plans Dividend of $0.13

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd.

GRRB opened at $27.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on GrandSouth Bancorporation in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrandSouth Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt.

