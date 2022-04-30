Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Plans $0.74 Dividend

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.744 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GARPY opened at $24.70 on Friday. Golden Agri-Resources has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20.

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated palm oil plantation company in China, Indonesia, India, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Plantation and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics and Others. The company offers bulk products, such as crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, palm kernel meal, olein, stearin, cocoa butter substitute, soybean oil, and soybean meal; oleo chemicals; palm oil based bio-diesel and other renewable resources based energy; and refined products, including cooking oil, margarine, shortening, butter oil substitute, and fats for end-customers, restaurants, hotels, cafés, and industrial markets.

