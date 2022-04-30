Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Plans $0.74 Dividend

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.744 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th.
Shares of OTCMKTS GARPY opened at $24.70 on Friday. Golden Agri-Resources has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20.
