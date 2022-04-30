GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

NASDAQ:GLYC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 516,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,779. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.82. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on GlycoMimetics in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 243,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GlycoMimetics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,561 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GlycoMimetics by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

