Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $336.63.
GLOB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
NYSE:GLOB traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.99. The stock had a trading volume of 369,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,357. Globant has a 1-year low of $202.58 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.32 and a beta of 1.46.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Globant by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Globant by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,180,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,906,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Globant during the third quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Globant by 7.7% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.
About Globant (Get Rating)
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
