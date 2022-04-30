Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $336.63.

GLOB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:GLOB traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.99. The stock had a trading volume of 369,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,357. Globant has a 1-year low of $202.58 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $379.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.26 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Globant by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Globant by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,180,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,906,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Globant during the third quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Globant by 7.7% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

