Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.46.

Several equities analysts have commented on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,358,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,092,000 after purchasing an additional 474,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,642,000 after purchasing an additional 677,182 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,517,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,462,000 after buying an additional 102,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,640,000 after buying an additional 60,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,288,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GNL traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.03. 819,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.05. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -761.87%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.