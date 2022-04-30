Gladius Capital Management LP Takes Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Kohl’s by 20,703.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,835,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,534,000 after buying an additional 2,822,105 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,759,000 after purchasing an additional 823,426 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,582,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 539,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,645,000 after purchasing an additional 362,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 49.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 849,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,992,000 after purchasing an additional 280,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $57.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,269. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 31.15%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

