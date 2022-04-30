Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SFM. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Shares of SFM remained flat at $$29.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,663,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $28.44. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $316,772.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $176,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

About Sprouts Farmers Market (Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.