Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 305 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $556.50.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $12.13 on Friday, hitting $421.25. 631,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,961. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.33 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $558.15. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.00.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

