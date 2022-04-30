Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,070 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000. Citrix Systems accounts for about 0.1% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTXS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $82,137,000 after acquiring an additional 94,126 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 91,038 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,936 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $100.10. 1,122,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.40 and a 200-day moving average of $96.56. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $127.54.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTXS. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.
About Citrix Systems (Get Rating)
Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.
