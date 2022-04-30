Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,070 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000. Citrix Systems accounts for about 0.1% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTXS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $82,137,000 after acquiring an additional 94,126 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 91,038 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,936 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $100.10. 1,122,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.40 and a 200-day moving average of $96.56. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTXS. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

About Citrix Systems (Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.