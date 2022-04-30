Gladius Capital Management LP Invests $244,000 in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 1,545.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $199,935.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842 in the last ninety days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.43. 1,373,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.20. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. TheStreet downgraded Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Crocs Profile (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.