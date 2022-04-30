Gladius Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 2,108 RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,108 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in RingCentral by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,100,000 after buying an additional 270,275 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in RingCentral by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 887,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,354,000 after buying an additional 101,841 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in RingCentral by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,350,000 after buying an additional 63,554 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in RingCentral by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 538,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,875,000 after buying an additional 129,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in RingCentral by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,581,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.85. The stock had a trading volume of 940,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,417. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.76. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.07 and a twelve month high of $326.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.80%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.57.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

