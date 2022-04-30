Gladius Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,044 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 28.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 1,456.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TREX traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,004. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.66 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.86.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TREX. Barclays reduced their price objective on Trex from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.72.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

