Gladius Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 7,354 Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSY. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 3,614.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.39. The stock had a trading volume of 784,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,014. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 151.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.98. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 56.39%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 104,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $4,458,448.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,860,832 shares in the company, valued at $763,193,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 130,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $5,406,896.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,386,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,946,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 592,577 shares of company stock valued at $25,285,068. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

