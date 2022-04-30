Gladius Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 704 Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 704 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.29.

In other news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSO traded down $12.76 on Friday, hitting $266.78. The stock had a trading volume of 384,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,111. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $252.50 and a one year high of $318.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.84%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

