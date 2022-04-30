Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Announces Earnings Results

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences updated its FY22 guidance to $6.20-$6.70 EPS.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $2.22 on Friday, hitting $59.34. 10,419,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,512,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.40. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $74.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

