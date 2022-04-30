Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,230 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $22,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,756 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,304 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $121,622,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,525,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,101 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.34. The company had a trading volume of 10,455,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,446,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.66.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.32. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.56%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.