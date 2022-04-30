Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives $34.65 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday.

GNTX stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,088. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.55. Gentex has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $976,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,036 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Gentex by 879.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,776 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,262,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,446,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Gentex during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

