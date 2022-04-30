Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.63.
Shares of Genocea Biosciences stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $2.76.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNCA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genocea Biosciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Genocea Biosciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,652,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in Genocea Biosciences by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,079,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after buying an additional 150,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 91,304 shares during the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Genocea Biosciences (Get Rating)
Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.
