Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.63.

Shares of Genocea Biosciences stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $2.76.

Genocea Biosciences ( NASDAQ:GNCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNCA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genocea Biosciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Genocea Biosciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,652,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in Genocea Biosciences by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,079,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after buying an additional 150,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 91,304 shares during the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

