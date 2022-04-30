Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Genie Energy stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. Genie Energy has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $7.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.41.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.0848 dividend. This is a positive change from Genie Energy’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Genie Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genie Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Genie Energy by 77.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 35,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Genie Energy by 336.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 23,878 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genie Energy during the third quarter valued at $130,000. 23.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genie Energy (Get Rating)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

