GenesisX (XGS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.00

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 35.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 29th. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. GenesisX has a market cap of $28,904.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded down 41.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GenesisX

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,453,458 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

