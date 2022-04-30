Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GBERY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Geberit from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Geberit from CHF 680 to CHF 650 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $650.00.

OTCMKTS GBERY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.17. 6,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,575. Geberit has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average of $70.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.8132 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

