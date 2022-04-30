Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $44.38. 2,943,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $51.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.45%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $144,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,982.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLPI. Bank of America downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

