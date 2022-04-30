Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.33.
Shares of GAIA opened at $4.94 on Friday. Gaia has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $101.02 million, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.64.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gaia in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,521,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 575,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 64,456 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaia in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 39,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 313,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 173,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.
Gaia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
