Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of GAIA opened at $4.94 on Friday. Gaia has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $101.02 million, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.64.

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Gaia had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaia will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gaia in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,521,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 575,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 64,456 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaia in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 39,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 313,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 173,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

