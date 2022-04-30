Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Update

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 107.1% from the March 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSNUY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €42.30 ($45.48) to €34.50 ($37.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($60.16) to €60.25 ($64.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €38.00 ($40.86) to €36.00 ($38.71) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €43.00 ($46.24) to €35.00 ($37.63) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.35.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ( OTCMKTS:FSNUY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.