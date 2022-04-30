Frax Trading 0.6% Lower This Week (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Frax coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $2.68 billion and approximately $45.86 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00040628 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,782.06 or 0.07253107 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00057531 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,697,095,598 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

