Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Short Interest Update

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,800 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the March 31st total of 899,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,047.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.75 price target for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRLOF remained flat at $1.01 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a 12 month low of 0.82 and a 12 month high of 1.55.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT) is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 100 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.2 billion, diversified across five major developed markets – Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

