Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FELE. Boenning Scattergood raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

FELE traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.94. 808,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $96.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.62 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $262,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 99.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 226.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

