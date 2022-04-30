Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Five9 updated its Q2 guidance to $0.17-0.19 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.22-1.24 EPS.

FIVN stock traded up $7.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,156,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.15 and a beta of 0.51. Five9 has a 52 week low of $80.52 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $124,802.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $166,191.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,135 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $508,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Five9 by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 720,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,875,000 after buying an additional 286,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 186,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,650,000 after buying an additional 103,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Five9 from $163.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.20.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

