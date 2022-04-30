First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Western Financial had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

First Western Financial stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.82. The company had a trading volume of 25,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. First Western Financial has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $309.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In related news, Director Scott C. Mitchell purchased 1,500 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.98 per share, with a total value of $49,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 6,527.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 351.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. 43.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

