First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,900 shares, an increase of 145.3% from the March 31st total of 331,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 651,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $75.78 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $75.68 and a 1 year high of $119.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.34.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.
