First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,900 shares, an increase of 145.3% from the March 31st total of 331,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 651,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $75.78 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $75.68 and a 1 year high of $119.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.34.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 22,076.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 665,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 662,942 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,254,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 386.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 70,543 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,474,000 after purchasing an additional 53,576 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 53,513 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.