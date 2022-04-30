First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 29.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Shares of FIBK stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,346. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

In related news, Director Ross E. Leckie acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 12,850 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $499,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,634 shares of company stock valued at $841,767. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after buying an additional 62,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 59,107 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 60,916 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

FIBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.