First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.63 EPS

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $18.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.32 by $5.63, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.53 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA traded down $25.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $639.38. The stock had a trading volume of 153,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,467. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $688.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $780.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $610.67 and a twelve month high of $947.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.35%.

FCNCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $964.00.

In related news, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $749.66 per share, for a total transaction of $128,941.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,322 shares of company stock worth $287,021 over the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

