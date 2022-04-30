First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Citizens is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The Bank is the fifth largest commercial bank in North Carolina based upon total deposits. Its growth has been generated principally by acquisitions and de novo branching that have occurred under the leadership of the R.P. Holding family. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FCNCA. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $964.00.

Shares of FCNCA stock traded down $25.28 on Friday, reaching $639.38. The stock had a trading volume of 153,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,794. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $691.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $781.96. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $610.67 and a 1 year high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $18.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.32 by $5.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 27.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 66.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $749.66 per share, for a total transaction of $128,941.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $49,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,322 shares of company stock valued at $287,021 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 880.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

