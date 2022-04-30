Finxflo (FXF) Hits Market Cap of $3.03 Million

Finxflo (FXF) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One Finxflo coin can now be bought for $0.0349 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Finxflo has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $33,727.00 worth of Finxflo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Finxflo has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Finxflo

Finxflo (FXF) is a coin. Finxflo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,623,166 coins. Finxflo’s official Twitter account is @finxflo

According to CryptoCompare, “FinxFlo (FXF) is a global crypto brokerage designed to help traders access the best prices with an unparalleled level of transparency and efficiency. By aggregating offers from the world’s leading exchanges, FXF helps to eliminate market distortions and achieve the optimum buy or sell price for all orders. “

