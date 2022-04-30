Fiera Capital Corp Raises Stock Position in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.58% of Quipt Home Medical worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QIPT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 29,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72.

Quipt Home Medical ( NASDAQ:QIPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on QIPT shares. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

