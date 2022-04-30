Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,024,000 after buying an additional 678,097 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 170,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,166,000 after buying an additional 370,592 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 954.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 357,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,232,000 after buying an additional 323,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $91,613,000. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $8.27 on Friday, hitting $264.06. 1,512,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,723. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.42 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Edward Jones raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $390.00 to $345.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.10.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.