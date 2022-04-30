Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 6,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 44,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 549,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,506,000 after buying an additional 28,034 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY stock traded down $1.93 on Friday, reaching $75.27. 26,446,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,521,502. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.09.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

